NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $399.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NewMarket has a 12 month low of $280.28 and a 12 month high of $409.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $393.76 and a 200-day moving average of $359.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.37.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $702.79 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 42.76% and a net margin of 11.33%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in NewMarket by 2,825.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in NewMarket by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

