NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,161 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 1.3% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in NIKE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in NIKE by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $109.52 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. OTR Global lowered NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. TD Cowen raised their price target on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.10.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

