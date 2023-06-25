NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $127.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $154.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.96% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on NKE. Wedbush cut their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.10.
NIKE Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $109.52 on Friday. NIKE has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.04 and a 200-day moving average of $119.17.
Insider Activity at NIKE
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NIKE Company Profile
NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.
