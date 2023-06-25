NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Price Target Lowered to C$9.50 at Scotiabank

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2023

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUFGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NWHUF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NWHUF opened at $4.85 on Thursday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0505 dividend. This is an increase from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 10.37%. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -154.95%.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2023, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 233 income-producing properties and 18.6 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.