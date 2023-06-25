NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Price Target Lowered to C$9.50 at Scotiabank

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NWHUF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NWHUF opened at $4.85 on Thursday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0505 dividend. This is an increase from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 10.37%. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -154.95%.

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2023, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 233 income-producing properties and 18.6 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

