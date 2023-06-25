Oak Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 6.6% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $227.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.45. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

