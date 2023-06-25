Oak Asset Management LLC Buys 1,568 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,837 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.9% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intel by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Intel by 114.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,492,000 after buying an additional 8,080,700 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average is $29.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

