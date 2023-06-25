Oak Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Oak Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 39,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,360,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 383,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $327.26 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $333.14. The stock has a market cap of $114.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.42, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $307.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.58.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.35.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.