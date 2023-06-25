Oak Asset Management LLC Has $4.78 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Oak Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,921 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. FedEx comprises 2.1% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 1,957.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.17.

NYSE FDX opened at $232.34 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.