Oak Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 1.3% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $736,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $111.09 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $113.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

