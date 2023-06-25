Oak Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,980 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $165.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.18. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.55 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

