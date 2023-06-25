Oak Asset Management LLC Sells 91 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Oak Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $234.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.98 and its 200 day moving average is $232.57.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

