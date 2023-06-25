Oak Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Oak Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 1.8% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 112,785.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in Oracle by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after buying an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $565,961,000 after buying an additional 3,277,738 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $457,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,205 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $118.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $322.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.01 and a 200 day moving average of $92.97. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,052,544 shares of company stock worth $686,725,797 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

