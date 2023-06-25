Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $665.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OCDGF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Ocado Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Ocado Group Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCDGF opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $11.69.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

