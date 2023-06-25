Odeon Capital Group Lowers U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Hold

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

USB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

USB stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average is $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,508,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 348,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 83,244 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

