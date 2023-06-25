Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Chairman Sells $211,662,500.00 in Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lawrence Joseph Ellison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of Oracle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.10, for a total value of $215,425,000.00.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock opened at $118.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.01 and its 200-day moving average is $92.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The company has a market cap of $320.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.21.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

