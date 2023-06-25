Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Ervin Investment Management LLC

Ervin Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,145 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 1.1% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oracle by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its position in Oracle by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,450,495,000 after acquiring an additional 121,666 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,409,896,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Oracle by 3.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $760,893,000 after purchasing an additional 439,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $118.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.01 and a 200-day moving average of $92.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $322.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,490,231.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,052,544 shares of company stock worth $686,725,797. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Societe Generale cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim increased their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.21.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

