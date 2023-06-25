Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OSK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $109.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.21.

Oshkosh stock opened at $80.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.38. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $69.30 and a 12-month high of $106.66.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Oshkosh by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

