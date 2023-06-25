Parsons (NYSE:PSN) and Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB) Financial Review

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) and Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Parsons and Web Blockchain Media, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsons 2 2 3 0 2.14 Web Blockchain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Parsons currently has a consensus price target of $49.78, indicating a potential upside of 5.28%. Given Parsons’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Parsons is more favorable than Web Blockchain Media.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

99.6% of Parsons shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Parsons shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Web Blockchain Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Parsons and Web Blockchain Media’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parsons $4.42 billion 1.12 $96.66 million $0.92 51.39 Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Parsons has higher revenue and earnings than Web Blockchain Media.

Profitability

This table compares Parsons and Web Blockchain Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsons 2.30% 8.38% 4.12% Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Parsons has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Web Blockchain Media has a beta of -0.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Parsons beats Web Blockchain Media on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S. Department of Defense, including military services; Missile Defense Agency, the Department of Energy; the Department of State; the Department of Homeland Security, and the Federal Aviation Administration. Further, it provides integrated traffic solutions for arterials, smart intersections, airport landside, ports, and tolling integrators; systems optimization, communications-based train control, rail system design and system assurance services; engineering, program management, and environmental solutions to private sector industrial clients and public utilities; digital transformation, advisory services, AI/ML, and digital twin and cyber services; planning, engineering, and management services for infrastructure, including bridges and tunnels, roads and highways, water and wastewater, and dams and reservoirs. Parsons Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Centreville, Virginia.

About Web Blockchain Media

Web Blockchain Media Inc. engages in television production, Internet, and streaming media with crypto, blockchain, and fin-tech space. The company is based in Studio City, California.

