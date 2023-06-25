PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) is Transform Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583,767 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Transform Wealth LLC owned about 0.54% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $23,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PULS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 972.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,104,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348,478 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,621,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,120,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,006 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 794.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,350,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,929,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,134,000 after acquiring an additional 905,732 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.26 and a 200 day moving average of $49.24. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.88 and a 1 year high of $49.47.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

