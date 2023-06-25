Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PSX. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $90.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.03. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

