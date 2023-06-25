Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Mizuho from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.73.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PNW stock opened at $80.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.50. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth about $248,814,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

