Piper Sandler Cuts Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target to $36.00

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Xponential Fitness from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Xponential Fitness from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.38.

Xponential Fitness Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of XPOF stock opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.99. Xponential Fitness has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $33.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.45 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xponential Fitness news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 81,570 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $2,677,943.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,559,415.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Xponential Fitness news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 81,570 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $2,677,943.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,559,415.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Meloun sold 3,311 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $83,437.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,248 shares in the company, valued at $5,852,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 427,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,388,422. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 3,305.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 92,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 89,606 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,238,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,511 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 962.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 133,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 198,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 19,780 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

