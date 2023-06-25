Piscataqua Savings Bank Has $1.23 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Piscataqua Savings Bank lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,402 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,591,183,000 after buying an additional 333,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,007,672,000 after buying an additional 365,601 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,605,408,000 after buying an additional 179,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,341,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McDonald’s Price Performance

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s stock opened at $289.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.42. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $298.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

