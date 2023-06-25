Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) PT Lowered to $88.00 at Piper Sandler

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PLNT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.33.
Planet Fitness Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of PLNT stock opened at $65.70 on Thursday. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $85.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth about $65,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Planet Fitness Company Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on Planet Fitness from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than Planet Fitness
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.