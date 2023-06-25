Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) PT Lowered to $88.00 at Piper Sandler

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PLNT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Planet Fitness Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $65.70 on Thursday. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $85.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $222.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.30 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth about $65,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

