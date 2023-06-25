Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PBH opened at $57.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.31 and a 200 day moving average of $61.35. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $375,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 462,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,941,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after buying an additional 32,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 14,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

