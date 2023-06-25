Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director John P. Schauerman Sells 20,000 Shares

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $603,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,199 shares in the company, valued at $8,297,249.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.31. Primoris Services Co. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.26. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 98,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,058 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 615,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 208,084 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 26.4% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 441,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 92,098 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 141,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

