Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) & Malacca Straits Acquisition (NASDAQ:MLAC) Financial Contrast

Malacca Straits Acquisition (NASDAQ:MLAC – Get Rating) and Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Malacca Straits Acquisition has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proterra has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Malacca Straits Acquisition alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Malacca Straits Acquisition and Proterra, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Malacca Straits Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Proterra 0 1 2 0 2.67

Valuation and Earnings

Proterra has a consensus target price of $4.76, suggesting a potential upside of 317.54%. Given Proterra’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Proterra is more favorable than Malacca Straits Acquisition.

This table compares Malacca Straits Acquisition and Proterra’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Malacca Straits Acquisition N/A N/A $3.01 million N/A N/A Proterra $330.31 million 0.78 -$237.95 million ($2.41) -0.47

Malacca Straits Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Proterra.

Profitability

This table compares Malacca Straits Acquisition and Proterra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Malacca Straits Acquisition N/A -36.72% -3.21% Proterra -130.74% -52.23% -30.42%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Malacca Straits Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of Proterra shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.3% of Malacca Straits Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Proterra shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Malacca Straits Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries. The company was formerly known as Bilbao Street Limited and changed its name to Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited in February 2020. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About Proterra

(Get Rating)

Proterra Inc. provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, and Türkiye. The company's Proterra Powered & Energy business unit offers battery systems and electrification solutions for commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications; and turnkey fleet-scale, high-power charging solutions and software services, ranging from fleet and energy management software-as-a-service to fleet planning, hardware, infrastructure, installation, utility engagement, and charging optimization. Its Proterra Transit business unit designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric transit buses as an OEM for North American public transit agencies, airports, universities, and other commercial transit fleets. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Malacca Straits Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malacca Straits Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.