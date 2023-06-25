QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

QCOM has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.75.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $113.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.04. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.30%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

