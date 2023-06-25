Raymond James & Associates Boosts Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,406,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,593 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Unilever were worth $176,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $169,744,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1,869.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,625,000 after buying an additional 1,442,059 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,844,000 after acquiring an additional 861,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average of $51.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

