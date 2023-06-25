Raymond James & Associates Grows Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,867,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 296,551 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $395,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

META stock opened at $288.73 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $289.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.66 and a 200-day moving average of $194.01.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,078 shares of company stock worth $9,240,685 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Loop Capital raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.07.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

