Raymond James & Associates Has $141.61 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 718,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 116,320 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.14% of Analog Devices worth $141,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,715 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

Shares of ADI opened at $185.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $198.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.73%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

