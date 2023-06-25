Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,660,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.22% of Duke Energy worth $160,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy stock opened at $89.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.56. The firm has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

