Raymond James & Associates Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,252 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $141,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,842,000 after buying an additional 6,806,828 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $435,417,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,380,000 after buying an additional 1,420,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,430,000 after buying an additional 936,030 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $214.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

