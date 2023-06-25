Raymond James & Associates Purchases 1,940 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 988,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.24% of Waste Management worth $161,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $165.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.06 and a 200 day moving average of $159.18. The company has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.55 and a 52 week high of $175.98.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

