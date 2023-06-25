Raymond James & Associates Purchases 69,482 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,482 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of Prologis worth $110,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD opened at $116.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $107.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $138.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.98.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.