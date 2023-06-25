Raymond James & Associates Sells 26,785 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,432,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,785 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.28% of Sysco worth $110,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,373,000 after acquiring an additional 709,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,973,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,812,000 after buying an additional 448,790 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,678,000 after buying an additional 7,723,075 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 422.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,950,000 after buying an additional 9,253,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,747,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,349,000 after buying an additional 166,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $72.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.22 and a 1 year high of $88.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The business had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

