Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 10,118 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Allstate worth $94,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 981.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALL. Bank of America lowered their target price on Allstate from $149.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $107.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $103.20 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.12.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

