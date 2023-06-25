Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 32,442 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,442 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Phillips 66 worth $74,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $90.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.03. The company has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

