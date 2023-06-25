Raymond James Trims Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Target Price to C$6.50

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

DALXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered Spartan Delta from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Securities downgraded Spartan Delta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Wednesday.

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DALXF opened at $3.55 on Thursday. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

