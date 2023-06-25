Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) versus Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Financial Review

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating) and Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica and Brother Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica $1.87 billion 5.52 $456.64 million $2.21 22.62 Brother Industries $6.33 billion 0.64 $543.18 million $2.93 10.67

Brother Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica. Brother Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brother Industries has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica and Brother Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica 1 2 1 0 2.00 Brother Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica currently has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.00%. Given Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica is more favorable than Brother Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica and Brother Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica N/A N/A N/A Brother Industries 6.25% 8.07% 5.61%

Summary

Brother Industries beats Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company operates through Specialty and Primary Care and Rare Diseases segments. Its product pipeline includes REC 0559 which is in Phase II for the treatment of Neurotrophic Keratitis; REC 0545 for acute decompensation in maple syrup urine diseases; ISTURISA for endogenous Cushing's syndrome; and CYSTADROPS, an corneal cystine deposits in patients with cystinosis. The company also develops CARBAGLU for hyperammonemia due to NAGS deficiency; QARZIBA, an apeiron for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma patients with a partial response at the chemotherapeutical through myeloablative therapy and stem cell transplantation, and relapsed or refractory neuroblastoma. In addition, it offers SYLVANT for the treatment of idiopathic multicentric Castleman diseases; REAGILA for Schizophrenia; and ELIGARD for hormone-dependent prostate cancer, as well as CAPHOSOL, a medical device for treatment of oral mucositis due to chemo and radiation therapy. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. operates as a subsidiary of Rossini S.à R.L.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments. The Printing & Solutions segment offers inkjet printers; all-in-one black-and-white and color laser printers; scanners; and labeling systems, and label and mobile printers. The Machinery segment offers industrial sewing machines, machine tools, and garment printers. The Domino segment offers coding and marking equipment, and digital printing equipment. The Nissei segment provides gearmotors, high stiffness reducers, and gears. The Personal & Home segment provides sewing and cutting machines, sewing and embroidery machines, and commercial embroidery machines. The Network & Contents segment provides online karaoke systems, applications for smartphones/tablets, health care supporting equipment, and content services, as well as video viewing services. The company was formerly known as Nippon Sewing Machine Manufacturing Co. and changed its name to Brother Industries, Ltd. in 1962. Brother Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

