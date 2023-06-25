Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ManpowerGroup Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ManpowerGroup in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.59. The consensus estimate for ManpowerGroup’s current full-year earnings is $6.22 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

NYSE:MAN opened at $76.59 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $92.43. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,751,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,730,000 after purchasing an additional 49,461 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,226,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,248,000 after purchasing an additional 68,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,990,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,278,000 after purchasing an additional 78,884 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after acquiring an additional 739,380 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,745,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,080,000 after acquiring an additional 27,931 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

