Reviewing Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX) and CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) and CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Adit EdTech Acquisition and CarGurus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adit EdTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A CarGurus 1 3 7 0 2.55

CarGurus has a consensus target price of $21.27, indicating a potential upside of 3.22%. Given CarGurus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CarGurus is more favorable than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A -20.12% 1.77% CarGurus 18.68% 17.88% 11.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adit EdTech Acquisition and CarGurus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Adit EdTech Acquisition and CarGurus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A $4.83 million N/A N/A CarGurus $1.46 billion 1.60 $193.79 million $0.35 58.89

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

Adit EdTech Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarGurus has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.0% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of CarGurus shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of CarGurus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CarGurus beats Adit EdTech Acquisition on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers. Its marketplace connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. The company operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom; Autolist and CarOffer brands in the United States; and PistonHeads brand in the United Kingdom. CarGurus, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

