Reviewing Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) and Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL)

Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Get Rating) and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Banco Itaú Chile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Banco Itaú Chile and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Itaú Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Banco Itaú Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Banco Itaú Chile pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores pays out 68.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk and Volatility

Banco Itaú Chile has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banco Itaú Chile and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Itaú Chile $2.94 billion 0.78 $487.62 million $0.70 5.03 Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores $16,394.94 billion 0.00 $496.58 million $0.25 9.40

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Itaú Chile. Banco Itaú Chile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Itaú Chile and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Itaú Chile 11.23% 12.85% 1.04% Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores 4.63% 6.99% 0.74%

About Banco Itaú Chile

Banco Itau Chile engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services. The Colombia segment offers commercial and retail banking and treasury and international business operations. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers pension and severance fund management services; investment banking, including services relating to capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and project finance transactions; mobile and online banking services; and bancassurance, insurance, trust, bonded warehousing and brokerage transactions, real estate escrow services, merchandise and document storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, surety bond and merchandise distribution services, and payment and collection services. Further, it is involved in equity investments in various sectors, including infrastructure, energy and gas, agribusiness, and hospitality; and treasury operations. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Bogotá, Colombia.

