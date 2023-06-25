Reviewing MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) & Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO)

MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Rating) and Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MyMD Pharmaceuticals and Cardio Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyMD Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$15.20 million ($0.36) -4.47 Cardio Diagnostics $950.00 12,862.61 -$4.66 million N/A N/A

Cardio Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than MyMD Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MyMD Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Cardio Diagnostics 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MyMD Pharmaceuticals and Cardio Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Cardio Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 534.92%. Given Cardio Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cardio Diagnostics is more favorable than MyMD Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardio Diagnostics has a beta of -2.06, suggesting that its share price is 306% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.2% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.9% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MyMD Pharmaceuticals and Cardio Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyMD Pharmaceuticals N/A -81.66% -59.00% Cardio Diagnostics N/A -294.60% -14.83%

Summary

Cardio Diagnostics beats MyMD Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MyMD Pharmaceuticals

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutic platforms to treat the aging and age-related and autoimmune diseases, and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. The company is developing MYMD-1, a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system and its pro-inflammatory cytokines to prevent and treat autoimmune diseases and age-related illnesses, and a Phase 2 clinical trial for sarcopenia, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and rheumatoid arthritis; inflammation related depression and anxiety; and COVID-19-associated depression. It is also developing Supera-CBD, a synthetic analog of cannabidiol for treating epilepsy, pain, and anxiety/depression. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc., an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

