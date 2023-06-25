Reviewing Oxurion (TBGNF) and The Competition

Oxurion (OTCMKTS:TBGNF – Get Rating) is one of 479 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Oxurion to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.1% of Oxurion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oxurion and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxurion N/A N/A N/A Oxurion Competitors -1,071.18% -100.08% -29.73%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxurion 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxurion Competitors 998 2615 8355 96 2.63

This is a summary of current recommendations for Oxurion and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 130.63%. Given Oxurion’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oxurion has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oxurion and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oxurion N/A N/A -0.12 Oxurion Competitors $291.15 million $22.22 million -92.64

Oxurion’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Oxurion. Oxurion is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Oxurion

Oxurion NV, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of eye diseases in Belgium and internationally. Its lead product is JETREA for the treatment of vitreomacular adhesion/vitreomacular traction. The company also develops THR-149, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME); and THR-687, an integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DME. Oxurion NV has collaboration agreements with Bicycle Therapeutics and Galapagos NV. The company was formerly known as ThromboGenics NV and changed its name to Oxurion NV in September 2018. Oxurion NV was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

