Reviewing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) and Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) and Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.4% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Wolfspeed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Wolfspeed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 44.72% 36.02% 21.37% Wolfspeed -20.14% -5.43% -2.35%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 0 1 5 0 2.83 Wolfspeed 1 9 8 0 2.39

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Wolfspeed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus price target of $101.75, indicating a potential downside of 0.16%. Wolfspeed has a consensus price target of $81.83, indicating a potential upside of 65.49%. Given Wolfspeed’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wolfspeed is more favorable than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Wolfspeed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $75.88 billion 6.97 $32.31 billion $6.47 15.75 Wolfspeed $746.20 million 8.25 -$200.90 million ($1.48) -33.41

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Wolfspeed. Wolfspeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wolfspeed has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats Wolfspeed on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors. The company also offers customer support and engineering services, as well as manufactures masks. Its products are used in high performance computing, smartphone, Internet of things, automotive, and digital consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications. The company also provides power devices, such as silicon carbide Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), and power modules for customers and distributors to use in applications, including electric vehicles comprising charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, it offers RF devices comprising GaN-based die, high-electron mobility transistors, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and laterally diffused MOSFET power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications. The company was formerly known as Cree, Inc. and changed its name to Wolfspeed, Inc. in October 2021. Wolfspeed, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

