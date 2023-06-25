Robert W. Baird Cuts Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Price Target to $38.00

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.96% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

NYSE:MEI opened at $32.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.16. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $51.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Methode Electronics by 34.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 13,459 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in Methode Electronics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 57,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 24.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 306,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,434,000 after buying an additional 61,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 20,276 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

