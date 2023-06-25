Robert W. Baird Cuts Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Price Target to $38.00

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.96% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.
Methode Electronics Stock Performance
NYSE:MEI opened at $32.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.16. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $51.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methode Electronics
Methode Electronics Company Profile
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Methode Electronics from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than Methode Electronics
Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.