Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives $257.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $257.14.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Societe Generale raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roche

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Roche in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Roche by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 55,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roche by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,696,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,313,000 after purchasing an additional 876,903 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Roche by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roche by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Roche Price Performance

Roche Company Profile

Shares of Roche stock opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Roche has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $43.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.53.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

