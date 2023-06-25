Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ROST. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.76.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $108.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $122.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.66.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,384 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,160 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.