Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives $46.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.50.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ryanair from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.
Ryanair Stock Performance
Ryanair stock opened at $104.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.71 and a 200-day moving average of $93.58. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $109.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45.
Institutional Trading of Ryanair
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 43.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.
