Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives $46.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ryanair from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Ryanair Stock Performance

Ryanair stock opened at $104.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.71 and a 200-day moving average of $93.58. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $109.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of Ryanair

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.26. Ryanair had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryanair will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 43.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

